Speech to Text for Spinal Muscular Atrophy Screening

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

minnesota will soon begin a universal screening program to test newborn babies for spinal musclar atrophy . k-i-m-t's jeremiah wilcox spent the day learning about the screening and joins us in the rochester studio...jeremiah what does this mean for families looking forward? / sma screen-lintro-2 amy - this screening will help parents get treatment for their children swiftly to prevent death or serious health problems. spinal muscular atrophy is a genetic disorder which affects the part of the nervous system that controls voluntary muscle movements - like walking - breathing - and swallowing.i spoke to shannon hiley-a local mother who tells me this test will change lives. xxx sma screen-lpkg-1 sma screen-lpkg-2 vo: shannon hiley says her daughter- braylin- was diagnosed with the disorder when she was six-years-old. hiley says she noticed her daughter wasn't progressing like other children. lowerthird2line:shannon hiley rochester, mn sot: she wasn't hitting milestones. she was weak.kind of floppy. she was having issues getting over illnesses. so those were some things that brought us to taken her in. vo: hiley remembers doctors saying her daughter wasn't going to live past her sixth birthday. sma screen-lpkg-7 sot: it was devasting. i was a first time mom. it was just awful. it was the worst thing for us vo: the minnesota department of health says s- m-a is the leading genetic cause of early childhood deaths in the u- s. public health officials say testing for s- m-a early will help families catch the disorder before it progresses. while there's no cure - early dectection can make a big difference in preventing complications and treating symptoms. hiley says she's happy that family's will have a better chance to fight the disorder. sot: knowing that there will never be a family has to feel the way we felt is huge. as for braylin - shannon tells me that her daughter is doing well and attends school often. live in the rochester studio jeremiah wilcox kimt news 3. / thank you jeremiah. even though all babies born in minnesota will be screened for the disorder - parents are allowed to opt-out of test. / live