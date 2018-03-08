Speech to Text for Financial and Self Defense Seminar

while some spent women's day rallying at minnesota's capitol - other women learned how to keep themselves and their money safe. self defense-vo-2 lowerthird2line:financial security and self defense mason city, ia this is a look at the "financial and self defense" seminar hosted by the north iowa commerce center in mason city. the seminar taught self- defense techniques like throat and leg protection...and financial strategies like planning and investing. jessica tierney heads the north iowa women's self defense initiative. she says with recent movements like hashtag "me too" and "time's up" - more women and girls are feeling empowered to fight back. xxx self defense-sot-2 lowerthird2line:jessica tierney north iowa women's self defense initiative "when i look at the teenagers that i worked with 20 years ago versus the teenagers that i'm working with now, i'm seeing a lot more of that willingness to fight back, the willingness to be open." another public event teaching self defense will be held at the willowbrook mall in mason city on april 14th.