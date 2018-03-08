Speech to Text for AT HOME TESTING

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the food and drug administration approved an at? home breast cancer test, but it still may not save a trip to the doctor. the at home breast cancer test is through the genetic testing company 23? and?me. it's made to detect three out of a thousand mutations in the breast cancer gene, bcra (braca) 1 and 2. one doctor says while at? home tests can be cheaper and more convenient, users of the tests should still seek professional medical help. really seek out a genetic counselor, someone who's an expert in understanding this test. to interpret it and understand it in the context of you as an individual and your family history. pruthi (pru? thee) says she thinks this is just the beginning, and