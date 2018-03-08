Speech to Text for Recognition for a growing business

an area couple is getting some attention today on the state level in iowa. k?i?m?t news three's emily boster is seeing how this entrepreneur duo continues to grow the local economy./// good morning? talk about starting small and growing big. brad and angie barber of cabin coffee went from one coffee shop to fifteen with locations in iowa, wisconsin, georgia, and even indiana, and that's just the start of it. our job is to be job creators, we want to continue to grow cabin coffee. this morning brad and angie barber are being recognized at the state capitol for being this year's neal smith entrepreneur of the year award winners. we were pretty excited about when we opened cabin coffee we both worked for a lot of different businesses good and bad and it's nice to take that and mold that into something new. they say they are taking great pride in the award ? because it honors the goal they strive for???to help grow and impact the economy wherever they're located. it was definitely always part of our plan to be able to grow, have an impact on other communities, not just clear lake and mason city. it's exciting when we get to open another cabin coffee we get to hire another team. the biggest thing i was taking away from talking to the barber's is that owning a business is just like having their goal as they continue to open more coffee shops is to create jobs and work with the community. barber says for every store they open??they end up doing business with about 70 other businesses.