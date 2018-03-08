Speech to Text for weather studio

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

clear skies, snow covered grounds, and northern winds continue to keep us cool today. high temperatures will climb back into the upper 20s, but staying below the freezing point. melting of snow is still possible thanks to the sunshine, but the risk for refreezing could pose a problem after sunset. another mix of sun and clouds comes in tomorrow with clouds increasing into the evening. highs will pop back into the lower 30s but remain under the average until saturday. the weekend brings our next best chance for some wintry precipitation, including freezing rain and snowfall. temperatures will rebound to near 40 with lows falling into the 20s during the night. the start of next week is looking fabulous, with highs ranging from the mid to upper 30s and plenty of sunshine. we're tracking a big warm?up come thursday with the potential for near 50 degree temperatures during the day. stay tuned! today: mostly sunny. highs: upper 20s. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tonight: partly cloudy. lows: low to mid teens. winds: west northwest at 5 to 10 mph. friday: increasing clouds. highs: lower