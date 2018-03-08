Speech to Text for Back taxes cause issues for River City project

there is a new obstical in completing the river city renaissance project that will bring a multi purpose arena, museum, conference center, skywalk and pavillion to mason city. k-i-m-t news three's brian tabick explains why back taxes are causing an issue... on the scene mall back taxes-llpkg-1 lowerthird2line:mall owner owes back taxes mason city, ia i hope it goes forward without any problems for many mason city residents like carol iverson, they're relying on the mason city reiver city renaissance project to be completed. one big reson why? soutbridge mall. we really went downhill when pennies left but those with the cerro gordo county treasures office say the mall owner, mike kohan has some business to sort out first. they say he owes around 218 thousand six hundred dollars in back property taxes on the land where the mall sits, something some in the community actually understand. mall back taxes-llpkg-3 we're selling three dollar corn so expenses are like this and our income is like this probably same shape he's in mall back taxes-llpkg-4 those with the cerro gordo couty treasures office say kohan has verbally agreed to pay just over 30 thousand dollars of those taxes. the treasurers office says that is the minimum to keep from more fines adding up-- they say he still needs to pay another 24 thousand five hundred to keep the land from going in to a tax sale, something iverson worries about. i want him to get it together and accomplish it in a breif phone conversation with kohan today he tells me the reason he isn't paying the taxes is because the mall is failing especially after yonkers filed for bankruptcy natural sound those with the city say these back taxes are an issue because they are counting on the mall for 20 years of taxes which would go towards the debt on the river city renaissance project. despite those concerns, those in the community are still supporting the project. mall back taxes-llpkg-5 i'd like to see it be a thriving mall you know what restaurants and recreation mall back taxes-llpkg-6 even though those with the city say there could be some setbacks if these taxes are not paid, they say the feel like they can work through these issues to complete the river city renaissance project in mason city brian tabick k-i-m-t news three. mall back taxes-tag-2 those with the treasures office say kohan has only called them and said he is going to pay those taxes. but they aren't marked as paid until they have the money in hand.