Speech to Text for Brewing empowerment for women

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

also in light of international women's day tomorrow - grand rounds brewing company will crafting a blend of hopps to make a pink-tinted beer. grand rounds is collaborating with pink boots society... a group that promotes and empowers women in the brewing industry. the group raises money and uses the proceeds to go towards scholarships - education - and more meetings for women in the brewing world. the c-e-o of grand rounds says having women in this male-dominated industry is important. "women bring a different facet to brewing, kind of a different style and a different perspective and i think as we're finding out, that's actually a really of a good thing tomorrow on kimt news 3's daybreak - kimt news 3's annalisa pardo will be at the event to give you a live look inside putting this beer together.