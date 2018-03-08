Speech to Text for Women in politics

in light of tomorrow being international womens day...we wanted to speak with those who attended the league of womens voters meeting in rochester tonight about the importance of women in politics and how to become invovled. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan has the story. xxx women voters-minipkg-1 women voters-minipkg-8 "it is really exciting" as a woman interested in politics herself...jamie mahlberg is a strong supporter of engaging more women in the political arena... women voters-minipkg-3 "the more women we have at the table and in politics, the better it's going to be for everybody." women voters-minipkg-9 kim norton agrees...saying this movement of women taking the lead in politics has been a long time coming.. women voters-minipkg-7 "it's been coming for decades but i think right now we're seeing a very important movement." women voters-minipkg-6 but some women question...wher e to even start. that could be showing up to political charged events like the league of women voters meetings.. "just showing up is one half of the battle...so just show up" and the other half of the batle is being educated. women are 50 percent of the population and we know they vote so this is an opportunity for them to be educated voters." jamie says if you're willing to learn and want to be a leader-just speak up. "if you're a young woman, just say me! i want to do it. and you don't need to know everything and you will learn as you go." in rochester, brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / common themes that the panel of county commissioners spoke on included affordable housing, mental health, and environmental issues.