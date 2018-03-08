Speech to Text for Local highlights 3/7

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the opening night of basketball season. - john marshall started their season with a big win over mayo. - tonight... same two teams... on opening night.. of the postseason. mayo at jm boys-vo-6 mayo at jm boys-vo-2 - this is a matchup featuring the 2 and 7 seeds in the 1-4-a bracket. - j-m kicks us off... thanks to a pass from eric byrne.. solomon antoine sinks this one for 3. - sparty surges back.. gabe madsen.. .hits a pretty sweet fadeaway from the elbow for a mayo bucket. - jm's defense.. leads to an easy two.. theres simon werven scoring for the rockets. - later... matthew hurt gets the rebound...then baseball passes ahead to antoine..alll the way down for 2. - i tell you what.. mayo gives jm all they can handle... madsen to kyle kriener this time... look at that 3 - lets go back to madsen... another 2 for mayo... but john marshall escapes with an 8 point win. / lowerthirdlinescore:section 1aaaa mayo john marshall 59 67 final spx fp 4 team score:mn hs boys basketball playoff scores l-p a's 73 <none> wabasha-kellogg falcon ... - huge upset in section 1-a tonight... 11 seed lyle pacelli beats three seed wabasha kellog by 12. - and in 1-3-a..the kasson mantorville boys... hit a couple of big shots late.. to win at winona... 75 to 72. packers have a bye-vo-3 packers have a bye-vo-2 - the austin packers are also in section 1-3-a... but they are not playing tonight.. instead.. they are enjoying the first round bye that comes with being the sections top seed. - austin is also holding steady at number two in class 3-a. in the final rankings of the season released today. / lester signs-vo-3 lester signs-vo-2 - clear lake's zach lester ended his season scoring an average of 30.2 points per game.. the third most in all of iowa. - today.. lester is signing a national letter of intent to play basketball at dmacc. - lester dropped in 665 points during his senior year...shooting 55 percent from the field. / the niacc women came within two points of a perfect home record. - tonight.. they play their final game in mason city... and its a big one.. the region 11 opener against ellsworth.. a team they beat twice this season. ellsworth at niacc women-vo-4 ellsworth at niacc women-vo-2 - niacc is the two seed this year... ellsworth is the 7 seed. - sophomore taylor is playing their her final game on the niacc floor tonight.. and she is dialed in from distance... kick starting the niacc party. - check out this stat... the trojans have 25.. yes 25 steals tonight..heres one from mikayla homola.. and the freshman turns on the jets for two going the other way. - ive watched cici kieger play 8 or 9 times this season.. and i don't think shes ever missed a shot...the freshman from woodbury minnesota connects on a 3. - we end.. where we started.. here comes three more from she has 12 on the night. - this thing is all niacc... 105- 40.xxxx lowerthirdlinescore:region xi tournament ellsworth niacc 40 105 final ellsworth at niacc women-sot-gx-6 lowerthird2line:taylor laabs niacc sophomore guard taylor laabs: i think our group that we have right now is just a focused group, we just want to go out and put our foot down and send a message, i think we did that effectively today. spx fp 4 team score:jc women's basketball region xi tournament (7) ellsworth panthers 40 logojucoel ... - next up for niacc is a regional semifinal against iowa central.. the tritons beat iowa lakes by five in overtime. - this game is saturday at 3 oh clock.. in cedar rapids. - its pretty simple for iowa state.. they need to win tonight... tomorrow night... friday night.. and saturday night... if they are hoping to keep their season alive. - but that's the thing about conference tournaments.. everybody has a chance.. and the cyclones are still believing as they head to k-c.xxx isu texas-sot-gx-4 lowerthird2line:steve prohm iowa state basketball coach steve prohm: at the end of the day, you play college basketball and you coach college basketball to play meaningful games in march and thats where we have to get back to, and we will, but right now its going to take a four day, a special four day run. spx fp 2 team score:ncaa men's basketball big 12 tournament iowa state cyclones 64 logoncaaisucycl ... - heres where we stand between iowa state and texas ..in the opening round... - the winner plays texas tech tomorrow night. dk3 signs-vo-2 dk3 signs-vo-3 - one other college signing to share with you tonight.. this one takes us to the football field in mason city.... danny kamm is signing on to play at loras next season. - d-k-3 scored 16 combined touchdowns this season on offense.. while leading the mohawks in tackles on defense