SAW: Great season of hoops

star of this winter season...a perfect record complete with their school's first state championship hoisted over their head...but when you think about all the talent around the cadets, it's clear this season is one to remember for girls hoops all across north iowa... a total of five north iowa squads advanced to state...and they did so in some pretty amazing ways...first north union's unbelieveable shot...that shocked the entire state of iowa...then garrigan's run back to the well where they knew they'd end at one way or another...to clear lake's defensive showing to beat a conference foe once again getting back to state for the second straight season... and of course there's mason city led by one of the top scorers in the state who found their way back to des moines after a one year hiatus proving they are one of the top 4a schools in iowa yet again... then there's the teams who deep tournament run came up just short...like the osage ladies who after a fourth straight conference title and undefeated regular season made it all the way to the region final...and west hancock who rocked a well balanced attack but dropped a heartbreaking overtime matchup one win shy of state..... but we can't forget about the individuals either who put north iowa on the map...like megan meyer who's fourth in iowa with over 25 points per game...and central springs kaylee parks who's average of 23.3 isn't far behind...or garrigan's jenna boelter who knocked down the second most three pointers in the state and crestwood's ellie friesen a top the assits list with 245 both regardless of class... it was one great winer season for the ladies on the hardwood....whi tney blakemore kimt news 3 sports. / gbbsaw-vo-1 - hard