Speech to Text for Home Damaged in Fire

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

fire-lmpkg-1 austin fire-lpkg-2 like where am i going to go now dallas ball lives here. he says he was at his girlfriends house when he got the call that his home was on fire. ball says he's devestated because all of his daughters pictures are now gone. austin fire-lpkg-5 "valuable things that are now gone that i cant replace....it really sucks." austin fire-lpkg-6 ball's mother- tina bell- says she ran to the scene when a friend called and said her son's house was on fire. she said her emotions started running high. austin fire-lpkg-3 "scared.sick to my stomach.you know very emotional.scar ed he was in there." austin fire-lpkg-4 bell says when she saw her son waiting outside it was a sigh of relief and says the items that are damaged can be replaced. "at least it wasn't him. those are material things. we couldn't replace him"