Speech to Text for Reaction to Rally

contract negotiations continue for teachers in the rochester school district. tonight - we're hearing from the district superintendent who says the negotiation timeline is right on time. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is live in rochester studio with more details. annalise?xxx march update-lintro-2 that's right katie - i also sat down with president of the rochester education association dan kuhlman who says he hopes a rally held yesterday sent a message to the school board.xxxx march update-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:reaction to rally rochester, mn teacher contracts ended in june of last year. president of the rochester education association says the rally was a way of getting the members of the rochester education association involved in the negotiation process. march update-lpkg-2 plus i think they wanted to send a little message to the board to let's get this moving. march update-lpkg-7 contract negotiations began in august - but superintendent michael munoz says the negotiation timeline is not taking as long as people may think. march update-lpkg-3 i think it's great that they are rallying to show support for their team that's part of the negotiation process but really it doesn't have any influence or impact on the process. march update-lpkg-8 another issue portrayed on signs at the rally is teacher and student safety and meeting the mental health needs of students. our working environment is our kids learning environment so if we're safe, they're safe. there have been 7 negotiation sessions so far. march 23rd is the next session. live in the rochester studio - annalise johnson - kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. superintendent munoz says because of the disagreements... the negotiation session on the twenty third will likely last a little longer than usual.