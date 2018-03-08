Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-7-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

is that for the girls to relate to somebody that did something that was super positive. the collection of dolls honors female artists - journalists - actresses - entrepreneurs - athletes - and inspirational women in other careers from around the world. / trail project-vo-1 lowerthird2line:plans for trail move forward austin, mn plans for a new trail in austin are moving forward. earlier this week the austin city council approved grant applications for the project...which will be considered by the minnesota d-n-r. the trail is expected to span from turtle creek to bustad park. construction of the trail is scheduled to begin in 20-19. / - the iowa state men are getting ready to take the floor at the ladder fire-vo-3 ladder