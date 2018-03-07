Speech to Text for New Barbies for International Women's Day

/ ots:new barbies barbies.jpg barbie dolls have faced criticism for promoting unattainable beauty standards since their debut in 19-59. toy company mattel - the makers of barbie - have been creating diverse barbie dolls only since 20-15. but on tuesday - mattel released seventeen new barbie dolls resembling different female role models in honor of international womens day - which is celebrated tomorrow. barbies and womens day-vo-1 lowerthird2line:inspirational women barbie dolls kimt news 3 the dolls include historic figures such as amelia earhart... as well as modern day heroines including u-s olympian snow- boarder chloe kim. rochester resident linda wetzel says that she has been hesitant to buy her children and grandchildren barbies because of barbie's image - but that she would consider buying her grandaughter one of the new inspiring women dolls.xxx barbies and womens day-sot-1 lowerthird2line:linda wetzel rochester, mn that is really cool because barbies - for so long - have been just the looks of a model - so to do it for a historical figure - that is super. the fourteen modern women are for mattels she-ro line created in 20- 15... while the three historic figures are for the launch of the brand's new inspiring women collection. mattel says it plans to continue to release additional dolls for that line in the future. /