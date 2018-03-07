Speech to Text for Program expands accessibility to homeowners

a new program to help those with accessibility issues is being launched. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city to explain how it's helping those in need. alex?xxx maplive:program expands accessibility mason city, ia google earth 2018 google mc post office.jpg amy - the country has come a long way since the americans with disabilites act was passed 28 years ago. public buildings like the post office in mason city must have a permanent ramp for those with accessibility issues. handicapped ramp-lintro-2 but there are still some coverage gaps. one north iowa program is hoping to help those who live at home and face accessibility problems to make it a little bit easier.xxx handicapped ramp-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:ramped up for ramps mason city, ia clint randall lost his right leg in a construction accident 25 years ago. he initially used a wheel-chair with a ramp but there was a glaring misstep. "it was too steep. in the beginning, yeah. it was too steep. there were also other construction issues with his ramp. lowerthird2line:clint randall clear lake, ia "i remember we had to make instead of just one we had to make two so it was able to go up without having such an incline. we had two lanes if you will up and around the corner and then up." handicapped ramp-pkg-6 randall was able to transition out of his wheel chair to a walker and then get around using a prosthetic leg. but for others who might not be so lucky... there is now a program to help. the north iowa coalition of governments - in partnership with habitat for humanity - started a handicapped ramp program three months ago. myrtle nelson - who is the senior planner for ni-acog - says the program was born because ramps often needed to be moved quickly. handicapped ramp-pkg-4 "i was trying to make referrals to other agencies, but because of their awkward size and heaviness, there wasn't a quick solution to that. so we got together with habitat for humanity and talked over using aluminum ramps instead." handicapped ramp-pkg-7 to qualify for the program... you must own your home... have a permanent mobility limitation...and must have an income of less than 28 thousand dollars a year. while randall is an advocate for the program...he says there is still a long way to go to have complete accessibility. "unless you have experience in it yourself or have the issue, you don't really know it. but those people who have wheelchairs, it's hard to get in the doors. when they stay open for 5 seconds, 10 seconds. it's hard to get a wheelchair through the door without the help." / handicapped ramp-ltag-3 so far - four people have utilized the program's services - and nelson says she expects it to grow in the near future. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. handicapped ramp-tag-2 if you or someone you know is in need of a permanent ramp - we have a link on how to contact nia-cog on kimt dot com. you can find it with this story under "local news." /