Speech to Text for Competency rulings

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

as americans to have a fast and speedy trial when charged with a crime. but recently - one judge ruled a local man incompetent to stand trial. mug 1:majed ijong majed ijong 12-22.jpg ijong ruled incompetent to stand trial kimt news 3 that man is 24- year-old majed ijong of stewartville. he's charged with five counts of criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of thirteen. kimt news three's calyn thompson is looking into what this means for ijong and how the case will move forward.xxx sex offender incompetence-lintro-2 amy - online court records tell us ijong had a hearing just yesterday... which resulted in a judge ruling him incompetent. today - we wanted to find out what exactly goes into a ruling like that. so i sat down with a local attorney for him to explain.xxxx sex offender incompetence-pkg-1 sex offender incompetence-pkg-3 "if he could understand the nature of the proceedings, and be helpful to his or her attorney" local attorney steve rolsch explains to me rule 20 of the minnesota court rules criminal procedure. he explains ijong had to go to a doctor for them to determine his competency... he then went to hearing where a judge ruled him incompetent to stand trial in a courtroom like this. sex offender incompetence-pkg-4 "it wouldn't be fundamentally fair to make this person go to trial because he can't help in his defense, and he doesn't even understand the nature of the proceedings." sex offender incompetence-pkg-5 he says it's different than an insanity plea... because ijong isn't even going to trial to make that plea. "if you plead insanity, then you have to put forward it's your burden as a defendant to put forward that you're mentally ill and you're so mentally ill that you do not know the nature of the actions that caused the crime." / were doing at the time of the crime, due to your mental illness." rolsch says ijong be committed until he's ruled competent. "they'll check back in six months. is he competent yet? because he's still under commitment, you go at six months at a time usually." / sex offender incompetence-ltag-2 ijong was a wanted man in rochester before he was taken into custody in california. rolsch tells me that's something lawyers can use in their arguments when they go back to review ijong's competency... because it indicates ijong knew he had committed a crime. live in the rochester studio, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. ijong is still listed as being held in the olmsted county adult detention center. nor future court dates have been scheduled at this time. / a fire