Speech to Text for Marching for negotiations

different members of the community took part in a peaceful march this evening in rochester. they're hoping for a negotiation in the contracts of teachers. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan was there and spoke with a few teachers on what they hope to accomplish.xxx roch march-pkg-1 roch march-pkg-2 nat "what does democracy look like? this is what democracy looks like!" these words rang loud and clear around the edison district building in rochester this evening. parents, students, and of course teachers braved the cold to fill the sidewalks in hopes of a negotiation for their contracts. one math teacher from mayo high school says his main concern is safety. roch march-pkg-3 "i want to see teachers safety addressed" roch march-pkg-4 a kindergarten teacher is hoping for a few things. roch march-pkg-5 "an advance in our pay, our contract is behind. balanced class sizes, and a balance in meetings and responsibilities so we have less meetings and more time to plan for our kids." roch march-pkg-6 but one thing everyone at the march can agree on. "teachers deserve a safe workplace" " its not only teachers safety but its students safety as well." in rochester - brooke mckivergan - kimt news 3. / one woman tells kimt the next negotiation meeting isn't until the end of march.