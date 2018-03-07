Speech to Text for Snow removal

snow removal is great when we have clean, safe roads to drive on.but what about when it means losing a parking spot? kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan spoke with some people who may be impacted by this tonight in rochester. live she's live there now-brooke?xxx snow removal-lintro-2 amy in just 2 hours if these cars aren't gone-they'll be ticketed and towed.xxx snow removal-minipkg-1 snow removal-minipkg-3 tonight rochester has put a parking ban at meters on several different streets through the downtown area from midnight tonight until 8 am tomorrow. one man who just received a ticket at a meter that will soon be closed says he's a little frustrated with the 8 hour ban. super: noah gui, rochester, mn snow removal-minipkg-2 "being someone that goes to the bars and stuff after work gets off and stuff, i would like my car down here but i get it. / snow removal-ltag-2 if you do happen to get your car towed-you should notify the law enforcement center, or contact rochester public works with questions. live in rochester- brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. / from january until now - rochester has issued 120 parking tickets during snow removal periods.while mason city has issued 615 with a few still pending from last night's snow.