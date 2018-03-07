Speech to Text for protein study

many people opt for a protein shake after a work out but a new study shows why it might not be the best idea. protein study-vo-1 protein study-vo-2 the study done by the clean label project finds many top- selling protein powders contain levels of metals like arsenic and lead. experts say toxins like these can accumulate in the body and lead to cancer, reproductive issues, and brain damage. joey ferraro says he uses protein powders multiple times a day, and these findings won't stop that. protein study-sot-1 protein study-sot-2 i body build so like i need a lot of protein. for people with a normal lifestyle i'd say maybe reconsider try to stick to whole foods like egg whites and chicken. the study says protein powders are not a staple in a person's diet and says people can easily get proteins from beans, nuts, and low-fat diary.