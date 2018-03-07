Speech to Text for Project Hope for the homeless

into homeless shelters all over our area. nx fp multi line:capacity at area homeless shelters kimt news 3 mens/womens shelter in mason city half full ... most of the time - the mens and women's homeless shelter in mason city is nearly half full--with a wait list. the cronin home in rochester has their 44 beds constantly full. project hope for homeless-vo-4 lowerthird2line:project hope for our homeless kimt news 3 its news like this that has kids like alaina dodd wanting to help. she and her friends are collecting items to sell and auction off at a rummage sale. they recently toured area shelters and noticed a little bit of help can really go a long way.xxx project hope for homeless-sot-4 lowerthird2line:alaina dodd volunteer alaina - it feels really good that we can try to bring smiles to people's faces and we haven't gotten really far in donations but when we do it feels good. donation locations include southbridge mall in mason city and clear lake high school. this group of friends raised more than two thousand dollars for a food pantry impacted by hurricane harvey last october. / / tease 2-vo-4 tease 2-vo-3 coming up on