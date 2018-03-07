Speech to Text for Florida working to change gun laws

its been nearly a month since 17 were killed at majory stoneman douglas high school after a former student went inside and started shooting. the senate passed the new regulations--no w we're waiting to hear from the house. k-i-m-t news three's emily boster is live breaking down what all could change.xxx reaction to florida gun laws-lintro-3 good morning-- when an emergency like a school shooting starts happening--e-m- t's like the ones here at the mason city fire department will respond. florida's proposed gun law changes hope to make situations like that--not happen. changes include-- reaction to florida gun laws-lintro-2 raising age restrictions on purchasing all firearms. set a three day waiting period to buy any gun and arming teachers. those i spoke to over coffee say these are some tricky changes. reaction to florida gun laws-vosot-3 reaction to florida gun laws-vosot-4 they meet every tuesday to talk church agendas---and to share in some good laughs. - nat- but today--they're being asked about their thoughts on florida's senate already voting to change gun laws. man - people that are trying to get rid of the guns are just working so hard it seems and the obvious side is their concerned about their kids. a school shooting happened in their state nearly a month ago--and now its up to the florida house approve of what the senate is proposing. for these guys--its not all about changing gun laws though. man - i think that we find that a lot of the kids have taken guns are from families that are struggling or from situations which they didn't have hope other places. these proposed gun law changes include--banning the purchase and possesion of a bump stock--a device that helps a semi-automatic quickly. providing 400 million toward mental health services. and arming some teachers. man - with them having one sadly they might have to shoot somebody in there. reaction to florida gun laws-ltag-2 teachers who would be allowed to be armed include current of former serviceman. and teachers who teach and coach. any teacher that does nothing but teaches in the classroom would not be eligible to take a law enforcement training and carry. live in mason city--emily boster--k-i-m-t news three. / / gun law changes lawmakers in both iowa and minnesota were working to change include-- expanding background checks and allowing police to take a gun away from a person suffering from a mental health crisis in minnesota. iowa saw a proposal to remove prohibition on the carrying of dangerous weapons without a permit. these proposals will not become laws this year.