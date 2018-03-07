Speech to Text for Mason City council update

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

mason city residents are getting a bit of good news tonight as the 20-19 fiscal year budget is being approved. city staff have announced a small reduction in the amount of property tax home owners will have to pay.xxx council meeting-vo-1 lowerthird2line:kevin jacobson mason city interim city administrator your tax is 769 dollars and again that has no credits included so you can see there are about 11 dollar reduction in taxes even though the tax levy went up. lowerthird2line:small reduction in property taxes mason city, ia the tax will only be going down about eleven dollars annually per 100-thousand dollar house evaluation. jacobson stressed this is only the city's portion of the property tax which makes up around 38 percent of the total tax according to jacobson's data. other entities include mason city schools - north iowa area community college and a few others. the council also has held a public hearing today to give an update on the quiet zones project which is geared toward less noise from trains. the project is set to begin march 19th. / with rochester's anticipated