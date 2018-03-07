Speech to Text for State Senator on funding for school security

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

shooting...there is still a lot of worry surrounding school safety. kimt news three's deedee stiepan is telling us about the plan minnesota senate reublicans have to get more funding for safety in minnesota schools. she joins us live in rochester with more. good morning deedee money for school security-l intro-2 tyler- arielle ...in an exclusive story you'll only see right here on daybreak.. minnesota state carla nelson...who represents rochester... says at the time of the collumbine shooting was a middle school teacher. she tells me what she remembers about going back to class the next day.xxx money for school security-l sotvo-1 money for school security-l sotvo-2 "looking at my classroom and the whole back wall, yes it had a door that would lock from the inside but they were all glass walls and i sat in that room and thought, where would be a safe spot? there was none." money for school security-l sotvo-3 while schools are designed different now than they were back then - nelson says there's more that should be done to make the school buildings themselves safer. as chair of the senate education finance committee - her focus is now on finding a way to fund school security improvements throughout the state, she plans to not only look into how funding is currently being used and seeing if it can be moved around - she also will be looking into getting part of the 320 million dollar budget surplus. money for school security-l sotvo-4 i'll have more details on how the money would be spent - i also asked senator nelson what she tinks about the idea of arming teachers... hear her response in under 20 minutes. live in rocheter...deed ee stiepen...kimt news 3 / thanks deedee. nelson is a candidate for congress in minnesota's first district.