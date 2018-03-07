Speech to Text for weather forecast

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

wx-wx-3 cooler than average temperatures will linger over the next couple days, starting today with highs sitting in the upper 20s. alongside the cool temps, we'll all be seeing a mixture of sun and clouds, with northern iowa seeing the bulk of the cloud cover. southern minnesota will be clearer at times, but clouds will roar back tonight, making for a mostly cloudy evening. temperatures will once again be on the cooler side, falling into the low to mid teens across the area. tomorrow, we'll all be seeing a lot more sunshine but temperatures won't have much time to rebound. we remain with highs in the upper 20s and lows in the lower teens. it's not until friday that we finally start to return to the 30s, with saturday and sunday looking to be near 40 once again. an isolated rain/snow chance holds for both saturday and sunday with clear skies taking over by the start of next week. today: partly sunny highs: mid to upper 20s. winds: northwest at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: low to mid teens. winds: northwest at 5 to 10 mph. tomorrow: mostly sunny. highs: upper 20s. winds: northwest at 10 mph. much more to come this morning on daybreak.. we check in on how things are going out east as yet another nor-easter bears down the east coast. tease 3-vo-2 "what do we want?