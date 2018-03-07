Speech to Text for The smelliest sport

places in the world of sports. - for my money... the smelliest... is a hockey locker room. - tonight.. the north iowa bulls are giving us an all-access pass... and let me warn you.. you might want to plug your nose... it could seep through your tv.xxx smelliest sport-pkg-3 lowerthird2line:shane bernhardson bulls defenseman hey guys, shane bernhardson here with the north iowa bulls, we are going to do a little investigative journalism here we got the question is hockey the smelliest sport, my mom would sure think so, my hands with my gloves after games smell absolutely terrible, we are going to go ask the guys and find out. smelliest sport-pkg-4 shane: alright we are entering the locker room and for me it smells pretty normal, but as we were walking in here the camera guys was already giving some ohhs and ahh's, wasn't really digging it, we are going to head over to josh arnold here first. whose staal are we at and what are we looking at. josh: currently we are in bernhardson's staal, doesnt smell too bad, but if we shift over one stall here, you can smell alex timm's stuff and wow does it smell like salmon. shane: we have dayton honkanen and tyler bump, and they are going to compare skates here, first we are going to start off by smelling our own, and then swap and see whose smells the worst. shane: alright lets do it. sniff sniff. shane: alright now we have a couple of bold brave soles, in lucas mckinnon and mitch dolter, and we are going to do an old fashioned sniff of. ready 1, 2, 3, 4, 5... hahaha ready go, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6 haha shane: and the best part is about all the stuff, we dont even have to do the laundry... thanks coach.. .thanks coach.. thanks coach shane: thanks coach, back to you aj. smelliest sport-gx-2 - the bulls final home game of the regular season is sunday night at 5. - unfortunately there will not be a locker room smelling option as part of the big day. - the 3-hl playoffs begin the following week.