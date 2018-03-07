Speech to Text for Golden Apple Award

two theme's movement and fun and that's what is getting her this week's golden apple award so let me take you inside mrs. streblow's classroom. golden apple-llpkg-4 this isn't chaos--- -nat- this is learning. golden apple-llpkg-5 julie- we have lots of fun i try to keep the classroom fun and moving we never do any activity longer than five minutes. golden apple-llpkg-6 julie streblow is a kindegarten teacher here at clear creek elementary in clear lake. watching her kids bustle around the classroom writing words to the what they see around the room--is moments she takes pride in. julie - we love dancing because we talk about it gets the blood pumping in our bodies, brings the oxygen to our brain helps us learn better. for mother gina randall--she can see her daughter benefiting from it. golden apple-llpkg-7 gina - made it fun and that's the important thing if its not fun then they don't learn. golden apple-llpkg-8 randall nominated streblow for this week's golden apple award. an award streblow says she can't believe she deserves. julie- i'm just honored it is aboslotely my privelage to work with these kids every day. gina - to see that lighbulb come on that's the amazing thing for me to see as a parent. it makes me proud to have her in school to where they make it fun. golden apple-llpkg-9 emily - in clear lake, emily boster, k-i-m-t news 3.