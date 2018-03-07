Speech to Text for Winter Weather & Transportation

is easily impacted during snow storms. kimt news 3's annalise johnson visited the rochester international airport and bus stops today to find out how this storm is affecting travel. she joins us now live - annalise? xxx transport-lintro-2 amy, im here in downtown rochester. rochester public transit says that while they are not expecting any major delays or cancellations - slick roads can lead to buses being a little late to bus stops like this one. xxx transport-lpkg-1 lowerthird2line:winter weather & transportation rochester, mn rochester resident jackie franklin is impressed with the timeliness of rochester buses during winter weather. transport-lpkg-3 actually i went to the bus stop this morning and the bus came right on time. transport-lpkg-4 vo: at the airport - kathleen carlascio says she's here because she was unable to drive to the airport yesterday to return a rental car. transport-lpkg-5 it was actually very traumatic to try to be on the road where you couldnt see anything. while the airport did experience some cancellations yesterday, their scheduled flights today are currently on time. live in rochester, im annalise johnson, kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. during severe winter weather - rochester public transit will not make stops on hills. you will need to walk to the bottom of the hill to get picked up. /