Speech to Text for Parking ordinance tickets

of snow we have been getting over the last couple of weeks - those with the mason city police department have been busy citng people who are not following the alternate side parking ordinance. kimt news 3's brian tabick joins us now from mason city with how many tickets the mason city police department has written.xxx brian on wx-lintro-2 im on xxxx and xxxx in mason city where residents here have to keep an eye on the date in order to keep themselves from getting a parking ticket. today is an even day meaning drivers need to be moving to the odd side of the street before seven p-m.xxx brian on wx-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:parking ordinance tickets mason city, ia those with the mason city police department say they wrote 163 tickets in january... nearly four hundred and fifty in febuary and at least 11 already in the month of march. they add that some tickets could still be being processed from last night's storm. dave sappenfield of mason city has lived at his home on tenth street for the last six years and says it isn't too hard to remember to move your car... but he says some people are still not able to understand how the process works.xxx tickets and ordinances-mpkg-3 that's a lot of tickets people just need to pay attention especially if you have lived her long enough. brian on wx-ltag-2 sappenfield says he has not had a ticekt this year... but amy, he has had to remind his neighbors about the ordinance throughout the winter. live in mason city - brian tabick - k-i-m-t news three. / thank you brian. those with the city of rochester are asking people to move their cars from the downtown area tonight as they look to clean up snow. /