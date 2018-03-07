Speech to Text for Snow shoveling leads to health risks

the rochester fire department is urging people to be careful with this heavy snow we're seeing across the area. that's because in the past - they've seen it cause problems. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with one resident today to see what he does stay safe while clearning the pavement. she joins us now live in rochester - calyn?xxx tips for shoveling-lintro-2 those with the rochester fire department tell me moving heavy snow like this can cause a number of health problems - and they want people to be careful. one resident i spoke with today tells me this kind of snow has him shoveling in a different way.xxx tips for shoveling-mpkg-1 lowerthird2line:shoveling safety rochester, mn vannak peou says it only takes him about 20 minutes to shovel this sidewalk. he's wearing headphones - listening to music because he says it's almost like a workout for him. tips for shoveling-mpkg-5 "that's a heavy snow. yup, it's not a light snow like normal." tips for shoveling-mpkg-3 but he's not able to shovel it in one session line like he usually does. "push it to the side because i cannot push straight like that because it's too heavy." he says taking it little by little helps him get the job done. / tips for shoveling-ltag-2 one fire captian i spoke with today advises people to listen to their bodies. if they're experiencing shortness of breath or any arm or chest pain. they should stop shoveling and call 9-1-1. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. coming up at kimt news 3 at six. hear what safety recommendation s the fire department is sharing when it comes to snow blowing. / with the