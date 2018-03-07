Speech to Text for Food Banks need milk

canned foods to food drives, but food banks are asking for milk. milk drive-natvo-1 milk drive-natvo-2 there's such an ongoing need for milk, it's really hard to keep in stock. according to feeding america, milk is the most requested but least available item in food banks nationwide, because of its high demand and because its perishable. all hy-vees are participating in the great american milk drive which aims to bring more milk to food banks. hy-vee is asking shoppers to donate 2 to 4 dollars to help pay for milk that will then be donated to food banks in their region, like channel one food bank in rochester. milk drive-sot-1 milk drive-sot-2 our clients are thrilled when theyre able to get fresh milk. i think theyre always surprised when its on the shelves..theyre happy. the milk drive lasts throughout the month of march. but channel one says people can still donate money to the food bank and specify it be used for milk if they wouldlike to give milk after the drive. more than a dozen