Speech to Text for Drivers decide to play it safe

conditions yesterday meant some drivers needed to pull off and hunker down for the night. and some delayed their travel until this morning. kimt news 3's alex jirgens joins us from the newsroom after speaking with drivers today. alex?xxx ia travel issues-lintro-2 amy - i was at the top of iowa travel center this morning...and the roads sure have improved since last night. but about 24 hours ago... this scene looked much more chaotic... and some drivers i talked to say they weren't going to risk it.xxx ia travel issues-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:travel issues kimt news 3 the top of iowa travel center is at exit 214...the last exit on northbound i-35 before crossing into minnesota. many travelers who were caught up in this late winter storm didn't want to push any further. pat foley and his wife...who are coming back to marshall minnesota from vacation in south carolina...tried to make as far as they could yesterday. ia travel issues-pkg-4 "we drove all day yesterday, we hit it pretty hard. and they warned us, they said it was going to be raining, and then it would turn to ice and then it's gonna snow. and my wife said well we better play it cool." ia travel issues-pkg-5 just south of the clear lake exit on i-35...the conditions got worse. "finally about 30 miles south of here...25 maybe - she started to get bad, so i slowed down to about 50 and put my flashers on, and these cars were going by me like crazy." foley kept going...but when he spotted a line of cars in the ditch...he had enough. "we thought well there's gotta be a hotel there, so we drove very slow up to 214..got off on 14, stayed over here overnight. went into the casino last night, made a little money, had a buffet dinner, and here we are." truck driver terry morgan is heading in the opposite direction from the twin cities back to tennessee...and he hopes that the temperatures stay above freezing long enough for his journey. ia travel issues-pkg-3 "it looks like it is. looks like it's getting better." / ia travel issues-ltag-2 i also spoke with pete hjemlstad from the iowa d-o-t who reminds those who are about to head out on the roads to check iowa 511 online or on the dot mobile app. live in mason city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3. / thank you alex. foley also mentioned that he's used to storms... but this was the first vacation that he's been caught up in a snow storm on the way home. /