Speech to Text for milk drive

at the store is something a lot of us are used to, but it's not a possibility for many people who rely on food banks. hy-vee is participating in a national effort to change that. milk drive-natvo-1 lowerthird2line:the great american milk drive rochester, mn check out scan the great american milk drive is a month long effort to bring milk to people in food banks. on average, people served by food banks get less than a gallon of milk per person each year. hy-vee is asking shoppers to donate 2 to 4 dollars to help buy milk for local food banks. channel one food bank is the rochester recipient of hy- vees effort, they say those few dollars can make a big difference. xxx milk drive-sot-1 milk drive-sot-2 that small action by an individaul at the cash register has such a large impact on the clients that channel one serves. olson because of last year's milk drive, everyone that uses the food bank in olmsted county was able to get about 2 gallons of milk during the year. let's take a