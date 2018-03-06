Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-6-2018)

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

tyler wx weather-main-6 weather-main-5 weather-main-7 the roads have improved dramatically from where they were earlier today. some very isolated light snow showers and flurries are lingering this afternoon as a closed low spins away through iowa. this activity will come to an end tonight and will not add on more to what we have already seen. with snow on the ground, and a breezy northwest wind the focus turns more toward cooler air. lows the next few nights will dip into the teens, as low as the lower teens thursday morning. highs remain in the 20's the next two days as well. we will see a mix of sun and clouds for wednesday with a little more sunshine for thursday. we do start to warm up by the end of the week and weekend with highs in the middle 30's for the weekend. snow chances return saturday night and will linger through sunday. an even bigger warm up into the 40's will be possible for next week but snow on the ground will be the limiting factor. we will have to wait and see. tonight: mostly cloudy/isolated snow ending. lows: mid to upper teens. winds: north northwest at 10 to 20 mph. wednesday: mix of sun and clouds. highs: mid to upper 20's. winds: northwest at 12 to 18 mph. tonight: mostly cloudy. lows: low to mid teens. winds: northwest at 6 to 12 mph. thank you