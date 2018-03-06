Speech to Text for Erdman leading Briar Cliff team ahead of national tourney

basketball team made the trek to sioux falls today for the naia division 2 national tournament and are looking for a big championship run with erich erdman leading the way.... erdman 6-vo-1 erdman 6-vbox-3 the former forest city standout star now a junior point guard for the chargers leads his team with 18.9 points per game, is shooting over 50 percent from the floor, and is 20th in the naia nation in total assists with 154...and most recently was named first team all conference with his teammate jay wolfe.xxx erdman 6-sotgx-1 erdman 6-sotgx-2 so i was blessed to have two years with crate seniors and juniors you know we lost six of them last year they been a great example and so coming into this year i knew my average is my go out but the one thing i really needed to bring to this team was the vocal leadership and you know just the mindset that i got a leave the younger guys to get better every day erdman 6-sotgx-3 erdman and his squad will open up their national championship tournament on wednesday as the 3 seed against oregon tech it's a 10:15 morning tip off. / jp update