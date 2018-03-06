Speech to Text for Winter Storm Damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

causing damage to trees and homes. kimt news 3's alex jirgens is live in mason city with more. live alex what are you seeing? xxx ia sec ag-lintro-2 katie - i've been following this storm all day today...from this morning to right now where you can see.... and let me tell you...the weather got very nasty very quickly.xxx wx damage-lpkg-2 lowerthird2line:winter storm damage mason city, ia strong winds caused down tree limbs...even some building damage. a large chunk of siding came off this house in the 200 block of south tennessee in mason city. rain changed to sleet and then snow...causing slow travel and reduced visibility. just a few weeks ago...morgan mcmanigle and her sister were involved in an accident because of weather like this. wx damage-lpkg-3 "i went to minnesota for something, and the roads were really bad. we ended up braking, and we went in a circle and went backwards in a ditch." wx damage-lpkg-6 initially - they didn't know what to expect. "we were both really scared cuz i've never been in a car accident or anything like that before. and we were just scared, but we were fine, the car was fine, so we were lucky." but will she drive long distances in conditions like these? "ever since then, i'm actually really scared to drive. like when there's a snowstorm where it's getting really bad, i tend not to drive." / now as a reminder - iowa state patrol sergeant dana knutson reminds us that it's best not to be driving around this evening - but if you have to be out - to be cautious and take it slow. live in mason city...alex jirgens...kimt news 3. / thank you alex. / snow reax-bpclip-2 the