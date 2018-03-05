Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-5-18)

tyler wx weather-stngr-5 weather-stngr-6 weather-main-4 the roads and surfaces across the area have been hit with another layer of freezing rain/sleet and some light snow. it is very slippery outside. even though the precipitation will be wrapping up early this morning, the winter weather advisory will stay in effect as we go into the afternoon. temperatures will be staying well below freezing with cloudy skies. not a great deal of natural melting will occur, but the dot has been tackling the harsh road conditions for the last two days. accidents have been reported through the night and morning. stay off the roads if you can. better conditions will return wednesday. mostly sunny skies will be back with us for wednesday with highs only near 20. weather-live-2 the heavy snow continues to fall in rochester where as much as 1-3" has already fallen and we aren't done yet. we'll be looking at accumulations of 4-8" by the end of this storm system. weather-live-2 i am live in mason city where the story started out as sleet and then changed into snow quickly. this, combined with the wind, lead to multiple power outages across the area. whenever we get the ice and then the heavy and wet snow on top of it that makes the branches fall and power lines. live in mason city - storm-team 3 meteorologist brandon libby - kimt news 3. the sun will help improve the surfaces across north iowa and southern minnesota. snow chances will return thursday afternoon and last through friday morning. another round of snow will return saturday with very strong winds. sunshine will be back sunday. heavy snow continues across our area and will result in widespread accumulations of 4-8" of snow along and east of i-35. further west of i-35 accumulations of 2-4" are likely. the heaviest of the snow will be tonight and then things will slowly begin to taper off for tuesday. while we won't be seeing heavy snow for tuesday, we will be seeing periodic snow showers. highs will only be in the lower 30's and the wind will pick right back up again leading to areas of blowing snow as roadways continue to get worse. temperatures by tuesday night when the snow is done will fall to the mid to upper teens. we'll cool down to around 30 for a high on wednesday and then even the upper 20's for highs on thursday. chances of snow will return on friday and saturday as a couple of quick moving systems sweep through the midwest. we'll remain in the mid 30's for highs. tonight: snow showers. lows: mid 20s'. winds: south at 10 to 15 mph. tuesday: lingering snow showers. highs: lower 30's. winds: southeast becoming north at 15 to 20 mph. tuesday night: mostly cloudy/isolated light snow. lows: mid teens. winds: north at 15 to 20