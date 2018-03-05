Speech to Text for Local library nominated for national award

library award-vo-4 the highest honor for libraries in the united states could soon be given to the rochester public library. roch library award-vo-1 lowerthird2line:library named finalist for national award rochester, mn the library is one of the 29 institutions selected as finalists by the national medal for museum and library service. r-p-l is being recognized for its work in the community. annie booth was born and raised in rochester. she says she hopes the local library will win because she's been visiting it ever since she was a kid. she adds - now that she's a mom - going to the library is about much more than just picking out a book.xxx roch library award-sot-1 lowerthird2line:annie booth rochester, mn there's always other children here and my kids get to interact with people they don't know who aren't in their regular classroom or other activities that we're involved in. ten winners will be chosen and will recieve the award and a five-thousand dollar cash prize at a ceremony on may 24th in washington d-c.