Speech to Text for Domestic abuse victim speaks out

police say two murder cases in cresco and lakota within the last week were both cases of domestic abuse. those deaths have one local woman who escaped an abusive relationship speaking out. two murders in days-vo-1 lowerthird2line:domestic abuse victim speaks out kimt news 3 the mason city woman did not wish to be named or have her face shown and asked that we alter her voice for her protection. she says she just escaped her abuser a month ago and is speaking out now to try and save lives. those with crisis intervention say domestic abuse deaths are one hundred percent preventable if the signs of an abuser are recognized. they say in most cases - the abuser has a long history of abuse before before the victim's death. the victim we spoke with says she finally got the help she needed... and believes not doing so could have cost her life.xxx two murders in days-sot-1 lowerthird2line:victim of domestic abuse mason city, ia the things that wer running through my head is like oh no i didn't get to do this i didn't get to tell my kids you know things that i should have told them, i was so scared. those with crisis intervention says there is too much pressure placed on the victim to notice the signs of an abuser - and they add leaving an abuser can be deadly. / att sex