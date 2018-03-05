Speech to Text for MnDOT warns drivers to give plows extra room

/ some say march can be the snowiest month of the year. our kimt stormteam 3 meteorologists say the average amount of snow for the month is nine inches. kimt news three's calyn thompson spent the day finding out how the minnesota department of transportation prepares for snow storms like this one - she joins us live in rochester with what she found out.xxx mndot-lintro-2 minn-dot tells me there are 101 snow plows out across the 11- county district today. i spoke to one driver just a couple of hours ago about what he does to prepare before he goes out on days like this.xxx mndot-pkg-1 lowerthird2line:mndot preps for winter storm rochester, mn this is steve rathbun's fourth season as a snow plow driver for mndot. he says prep work and getting his truck ready is key right before they head out to handle winter weather. mndot-pkg-3 but anytime the wind's blowing and it's snowing hard, i think they predict about an inch an hour. mndot-pkg-4 they do a little work to pretreat the roads before the storm. if we can get underneath the compaction, it's easier for us to get it up and get it off the road so it's less hassle for the public. but in order for salt like this to actually get on the roadways. they have to take it slow. mndot-pkg-5 with this wind, they want to make sure that the product gets dropped down on the road, the salt to make the full impact so they will be going slower. mndot-pkg-6 we can't drive as fast as everybody else and put down material because it simply just wouldn't be on the road. / mndot-ltag-2 mn-dot wants to remind drivers to take it slow and give the snow plows some room so they can do their job and clear the roads. live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3. / thank you calyn. mn-dot tells us they will have a fresh crew of plow drivers taking over at midnight. in mason city - we are told that part of the plow crew is already behind the wheel. the entire crew will be coming in at 3 tuesday morning.