Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
National
National Health News
Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Weather
Radar
Maps & Radars
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Closings
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
CBS Video
Streaming Newscasts
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory
View Alerts
Howard County break-in 1
Video from the Howard County Sheriff's Office.
Posted: Mon Mar 05 12:36:17 PST 2018
Updated: Mon Mar 05 12:36:17 PST 2018
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Most Popular Stories
The latest winter weather warnings, watches and advisories
Hayfield woman flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
Police documents: Victim in Lakota murder died from stabbing
Mason City woman initially claimed bag containing drugs belonged to 10-year-old daughter
The latest severe weather alerts (with video forecast)
Take a look at the latest road conditions
Mason City man, 59, facing assault with intent to commit sexual abuse charge
Many in North Iowa dealing with power outage
Former Britt man pleads not guilty to sex abuse
Lakota man facing murder charge in Kossuth County
Latest Video
Howard County video 2
Howard County break-in 1
My Money Monday: How to pay off debt
weather forecast
My Money Monday: How to pay off debt
Assists queen Ellie Friesen gets first state title with Cadet squad
Assists queen Ellie Friesen gets first state title
Mohawk Hockey falls in title game
Mohawk Hockey falls in title game
KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-4-2018)
Community Events