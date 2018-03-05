Speech to Text for weather forecast

back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. let's check in now with storm team 3 meteorologist jon rivas for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( a winter storm warning is currently in effect where the snow will be heaviest in dodge, olmsted, mower, fillmore county. snow totals are expected in these counties to reach anywhere between 6 to 8 inches. blowing snow will be an issue as well as winds will be strong from the east southeast through the day. gusts could reach up to 40 mph. temperatures will reach just above freezing before falling as rain/snow transitions to all snowfall by midday. a winter weather advisory cover most of the rest of the viewing area, where snow will be lighter but still result in hazardous weather conditions. the snow and wind will continue through the evening and into early morning tuesday. snow will taper off by midday tuesday, leaving behind cloudy skies. partly sunny skies return for wednesday, with highs falling below the average and sticking to the high 20s. we warm up once again coming into the late week with the chance for isolated snowfall late saturday. today: rain/snow becoming all snow by midday. heavy at times. highs: low to mid 30's. winds: east southeast at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. tonight: snow lows: upper 20s. winds: southeast at 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 40 mph. tuesday: am snow, cloudy. highs: low to mid 30's. thanks jon.