Speech to Text for Assists queen Ellie Friesen gets first state title

from state tournaments as a sophomore and junior in basketball...to countless state appearances in both cross country and track placing second and third multiple times...ellie friesen has come this close to a state title...but could never claim that gold...until this weekend...when she finally took home a state championship with her crestwood basketball squad.xxx ellie friesen-pkg-1 ellie friesen-pkg-2 this past fall in her final cross coutnry season after finishing third, ellie friesen told me she will get a state title before her high school career ends, one way or another...and now after helping her crestwood squad claim their first state championship...s he says getting gold as a team is as good as it gets. ellie friesen-pkg-3 having a team state title were you going to celebrate it with other girls is amazing and these girls every day and practice i could always count on them that they were going to be there to work hard and every game they were going to stop up and the girls a state title and we just achieve that ellie friesen-pkg-4 knocking down three three pointers and finding her teammates all over the court...friesen finished the state tournament with a record 37 assists...breakin g the tourney's single game assists record as well with 18 in their semifinal victory...with her twin sister by her side ellie friesen-pkg-5 she came in to this program with kind of a score 1st mentality and now she's an assist first mentality and you know she drove this team you know she would set kids up she put us in the right spots and just not enough praise about both of them ellie friesen-pkg-6 just how good does it feel to finally have all the hard work paid off...just look at the face of her dad, and assistant coach myron as his daughter is also named captain of the all tournament team... ellie friesen-pkg-7 it's incredible she is wonderful on the inside and out and she can do anything she can run and she can play basketball and she's great at whatever she does and i'm so thankful to have her as my twin. tease 4-vo-3