Speech to Text for Mohawk Hockey falls in title game

mc hockey-vo-2 the last time the mohawk hockey team won the midwest high school hockey league championship not a single guy on this seasons roster was even alive...not to mention the last time the mohawks were in the title game...they were in kindegarten... mc hockey-vo-1 mc hockey-vo-3 so it's a big milestone today for the mason city hockey club taking on sioux city in the championship... - m-c finds themselves in a hole early down 2-oh in the second period when chase lewison flips in goal number three... - and erik mchenry says no more...metros are firing but the sophomore stands strong between the pipes - mohawks starting to spend more time in their zone and it pays off...isaac donahoo has his shot back at the blue line redirected in by zach jimenez for the goal! - and mason city brings that momentum into the third...just 16 seconds in wil cooney fires the point shot and banks it in off the post - just like that it's a one goal game but just three minutes later mc hockey-vo-4 sioux city would score again...and mason city came close but couldn't recover...4-2 the final mohawks finish as runner ups with 14 seniors.xxx mc hockey-sot-1 lowerthird2line:zach jimenez mohawk hockey senior after the game yesterday everybody was excited it was a great feeling you know knowing that we were back in that title game where we haven't been for a few years but yeah definitely stings to lose the championship mc hockey-sot-3 mc hockey-sot-4 the past seasons haven't really gone as we wanted to but this year we just worked everyone gave it their all everyone complemented each other and everyone got along mc hockey-sot-5 mc hockey-sot-6 we came along way we've always dreamed of winning state we came really close this year unfortunately we couldn't get it though but we tried our best out there that's all that matters mc hockey-sot-7 mc hockey-sot-8 it was great to see all the fans it's just i hope for the squirts and everyone coming up that they can be in the same spot that we just were but with the cup in her hands