Speech to Text for KIMT StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast (3-4-2018)

weather-main-3 weather-main-4 weather-main-2 once again, a strong, howling wind and a little sunshine led temperatures to the upper 40's and more melted snow. seriously squeeze the most out of today as you can because the weather takes a nosedive tonight with scattered rain showers and isolated pockets of thunder possible. with temperatures in the low to mid 30's most of us will see rain showers tonight but a wintry mix will be more prevelant to the northeast and for rochester. that's where icing potential will be the highest, leading to a potentially hectic morning commute with some ice and definitely wet roadways. temp remain warm in the morning for north iowa, but we will experience decreasing temps through the afternoon. therefore, by noon, wintry mix will have turned to heavy snow for southern minnesota and rochester with rain becoming a wintry mix and snow showers for north iowa. through the afternoon, everybody should get into the moderate to heavy snow. snow showers become lighter or dissipate at times monday night but will continue through most of the day tuesday. a winter storm warning is currently in effect where the snow will be heaviest in dodge, olmsted, mower, fillmore county. winter weather advisories cover most of the rest of the viewing area. 5 or more inches will be possible there with 1-5 inches of heavy, wet snow in north iowa and to the southwest. tonight: scattered showers/isolat ed thunder/wintry mix ne. lows: low to mid 30's. winds: southeast at 20 to 30 mph, gusting to 40 mph. monday: rain to heavy snow. highs: upper 30's and falling through the afternoon. winds: east southeast at 15 to 30 mph, gusting to 45 mph. monday night: snow showers. lows: mid to upper 20's. winds: south becoming northeast at 10 to 20 mph.