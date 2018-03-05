Speech to Text for County truck drivers facing new road restrictions

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

in olmsted county are facing new road restrictions starting tomorrow. road weights-natvo-1 road weights-natvo-2 truck driving away because spring and warmer weather is just around the corner... olmsted county says trucks will need to drive a lighter load on county roads. road weights-natvo-3 frost underneath the roads is measured... and as it heats up - the frost begins to melt and becomes less sturdy for heavy loads. road weights-natvo-4 for one truck driver - driving a lighter load could mean more deliverly trips... which then means more work.xxx road weights-sot-1 road weights-sot-2 you cant take your full compliment of feed out, you have to go back and you're running out to these places, so does it create more work? oh yeah. his dispatcher says more trips also means companies have to spend more money on drivers to deliver. the spring road conditions used to last 8 weeks... but now have no fixed end and will change when the weather changes.