Speech to Text for River City Rifle and Pistol Club Gun Show

a time where major retailers like wal-mart and dick's sporting goods are revising their gun policies... a local club is hosting their annual gun show. gun show-vo-1 gun show-vo-2 there was about 50 vendors at the river city rifle and pistol club gun show this weekend. one gun shop owner tells me the current conversation on gun laws actually creates more business for him. he says he's sold several a-r 15's this weekend but tells me gun shows like this aren't all about selling guns... they're about educating people about guns given the current climate.xxx gun show-sot-1 gun show-sot-2 "it's really sad what happened down in florida and things like that can never be justified or quantified, but the gun didn't do it. a gun is an inanimate object, ya know so it's not the gun's fault, it's the person behind it." blue tells me fixing our mental health system... strengthening background checks and enforcing current laws could do a lot to prevent shootings from happening. /