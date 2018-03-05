Speech to Text for John Skipper celebrates retirement

a long-time journalist and local newspaper reporter for the globe gazette is celebrating his retirement today. john skipper-vo-1 john skipper-vo-2 john skipper is seen here... surrounded by friends and family. he's spent 52 years in the newspaper business with more than half of those right here in mason city. even though he's retiring from the paper... he tells me he's not retiring from writing. he's written 16 books and says he already has ideas for two more. congratulation s john! / coming