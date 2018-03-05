Speech to Text for Free Admission Sunday

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's the first sunday of the month which means the first free sunday at the minnesota children's museum in rochester. free sunday-vo-1 free sunday-2 with free admission... many families are able to experience the museum and special exhibits - like arts and crafts and an educational station about backpack safety. one mom who brought her son to the museum says she's thankful for the companies that sponsor the free day and make it possible.xxx free sunday-sot-1 free sunday-sot-2 its a great way to bring different corporate entities closer and more connected to the communities and i'm very appreciative of that. it was a popular day for the museum... with them seeing 100 guests in the first thirty minutes of being open. /