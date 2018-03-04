Speech to Text for U.S. Senator Tina Smith's Staff

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

u-s senator tina smith's staff is traveling across minnesota to meet with residents looking for help. tina smith staff-vo-1 tina smith staff-vo-2 today the staff spent the day at the austin public library. they met one- on-one with residents who are asking for help to contact u-s agencies - such as veterans affairs and social security administration. constituient services director miranda morgan-lilla says these meetings help minnesotans understand how federal agencies processes work.xxx tina smith staff-sot-1 tina smith staff-sot-2 plus we just want to make sure that people know that they can contact their senator for that type of help. i think a lot of people don't realize that that is one of the services that your senator can provide. the senator's staff will continue to visit minnesota communities throughout the