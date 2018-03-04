Speech to Text for 2018 Bike Summit

we had today... cyclists in rochester gathered to talk about all things biking. annalise johnson has more from the 20-18 bike summit.xxx bike summit-pkg-1 bike summit-pkg-2 i'm here in rochester at the 2018 bike summit at 125 live. the community event is hosted by we bike rochester to share information about cycling. bike summit-pkg-3 at the event - presenters spoke about cycling-related topics - such as bike safety. cyclist steve jorgensen says while he feels safe biking in rochester - he has learned to bike defensively. bike summit-pkg-4 if you're a cyclist versus a car, you're probably going to lose, and i don't want any of us to lose. bike summit-pkg-5 for summit presenter and local bike repair business owner charly tri - educating drivers is critical in keeping roads safe for bicyclists. bike summit-pkg-8 they often assume that cyclists can't be on the road. it's actually quite often dangerous and unsafe for cyclists to be on the sidewalk. bike summit-pkg-6 besides safety - the summit featured other topics such as bike maintenance...th e benefits of biking... and creating a biking culture. for jorgensen - biking is practical. rather than just going to the car, instantly i say, can i ride my bike to this? whenever i'm on a bike, i feel like i'm ten years old again. at the summit... several presenters said that riding a bike brings them back to childhood memories. when you were a kid, you enjoyed riding your bike. it's no different as an adult. you just got used to driving a car. bike summit-pkg-7 whether you're looking for a way to stay active, or to be more environmentall y friendly, with spring on it way, it's a great time to start thinking about your bike. in rochester i'm annalise johnson kimt news 3. / thank you annalise. "we bike rochester" supports bicyle friendly businesses and advocates for a bike-friendly rochester. /